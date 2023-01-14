

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing people.

Tina (Christina) Nellis, 40, and Roy (Adam) Isley, 42, have not been seen or heard from since January 11th, 2023. Both were reported as missing to RCMP on January 14th.

According to RCMP, Nellis and Isley both live high-risk lifestyles which has increased the concern for their safety and well-being.

Nellis is described as an approximately 5’2” female, weighing 115 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Isley is described as an approximately 5’5” male, weighing 165 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of of Nellis or Isley, is asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

Police are concerned for their wellbeing and want to ensure they are safe.

