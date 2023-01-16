DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Police are currently investigating two suspicious deaths in Dawson Creek.

According to the RCMP, officers attended a residence on January 14th at 118th Avenue and found two people dead at the scene.

Mounties said the deaths appeared to be suspicious.

The BC RCMP Major Crimes program has taken the lead on the investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the RCMP said no further information will be released.

