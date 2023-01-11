KITIMAT, B.C. — LNG Canada received two 50-metre-tall modules earlier this week at the material offloading facility in Kitimat.

LNG Canada said the modules are among the largest the facility will receive and will be utilized in the gas liquefaction process.

The two modules arrived from China on Tuesday, as no facility in Canada could manufacture and transport by land this scale of modular infrastructure, according to LNG Canada.

Story Continues Below

One of the modules weighs 7,996 metric tonnes, and the other weighs 6,257 metric tonnes.

Years in the making, LNG modules for the LNG Canada project in Kitimat have arrived from Qingdao aboard this heavy load carrier. It’s a historic moment for Canada’s global climate agenda. (Grant Lutz photo) pic.twitter.com/ru3jGm2HSl — Stewart Muir (@sjmuir) January 10, 2023

In 2021, core processing units were installed at the site, and a 1,540-tonne roof was also installed on an LNG tank.

The first module arrived at the site last year, weighing 4,618 tonnes. LNG Canada said the module will receive natural gas directly from the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which reached the 80 per cent completion mark by the end of 2022.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline connects natural gas facilities west of Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada export facility near Kitimat.

Nearly 490 kilometres of pipe has been installed across the 670-kilometre planned route through 38 million hours of total work on the project.

At its peak, over 6,000 men and women were employed along the project route.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More