Fort St. John, B.C. — The Coastal GasLink pipeline project was over 80 per cent complete by the end of 2022, according to a recent construction update.

Pipeline installations in Section 1, spanning from west of Dawson Creek to south of Chetwynd, and Section 4, spanning from north of Prince George to north of Vanderhoof, have been completed.

As of the December update, the Wilde Lake compressor station was completed, and the Cable Crane Hill pipe installation began.

Story Continues Below

Almost all, nine out of ten, major watercourse crossings were also completed in 2022.

Nearly 490 kilometres of pipe has been installed across the 670-kilometre planned route through 38 million hours of total work on the project.

At its peak, over 6,000 men and women were employed along the project route.

The pipeline will transport natural gas to the approved LNG Canada facility near Kitimat, according to CGL’s website.

Thanks for reading! Give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More