FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Library had a fruitful 2022, which included the return of some familiar programming.

Looking back on 2022, director of library services Matthew Rankin said, in general, it was a good year for the library despite being a “roller coaster” at times.

“There was a lot of good, positive momentum, and I’m really looking forward to 2023,” said Rankin.

In February, the library welcomed a new library program coordinator, Alisa Lurie. Rankin said the team is lucky to have her.

Lurie brought back some of the library’s programming, such as the Dungeons and Dragons nights, and restarted Storytime, where different age groups come in to have a story read to them.

The library also brought back Teen Pride Nights with the North Peace Pride Society.

In 2022, the library received pandemic relief grants from the province and was a recipient of the BC Hydro Go Fund. The grant money went towards updating the public computers in the space, with the remaining funds being put into operating costs.

The City of Fort St. John council also declared October library month in honour of the library’s contributions to the city and surrounding area.

Another achievement for the library in 2022 was celebrating 72 years in the community.

Rankin said in 2023, they plan to celebrate the library’s 73rd birthday on March 1st to build up to the 75th anniversary in 2025.

He also said there are plans for work on the library’s exterior to give it a “fresh new look” in the coming months.

The library is also looking forward to more partnerships in the future.

“We’re trying to get more authors as well, particularly children’s authors and local authors, just so that we can get the word out more about local talent,” Rankin explained.

The summer reading program will be happening again in 2023, and Rankin said they will also have a magician coming in, which has been in the works since 2020.

The Fort St. John Public Library has been around since 1950 and provides many programs to the community and surrounding area. For more information on what is offered, visit their website.

The Community Roundup with Rankin can be viewed below:

