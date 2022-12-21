FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — In a partnership between the Fort St. John Public Library and the North Peace Pride Society, PRIDE Teen Nights will continue at the library.

On Tuesday evening, the North Peace Pride Society (NPPS) presented the library with a $1,200 cheque to continue to host the teen nights.

The two entities also signed an agreement to collaborate, promote and oversee the teen nights together.

Story Continues Below

The cheque presented by the pride society to the library will go towards costs associated with organizing the teen nights in 2023, such as food, crafts and guest speakers.

Alisa Lurie, the program coordinator at the library, said both groups were excited to get the teen nights going again after the pandemic.

“We are just really excited to provide a fantastic place for them to be and have a safe space in the community where they can meet others and relax,” Lurie said.

Each teen night, usually on the last Thursday of the month, the group will focus on crafting in order to break the ice, according to Lurie.

“We’ve done things like button-making in the past. We were decorating ornaments for the pride float for the Santa parade. Today, we’re making some more holiday decorations with streamers,” Lurie said.

Once the library is closed for the evening, the gaming consoles come out, such as the Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Lurie and members of the NPPS hope to invite speakers to these events in the new year and always welcome input from the attendees regarding what they would like to do or see at the events.

The next PRIDE Teen Night will be happening at the library located at 10015 100th Avenue on January 26th.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More