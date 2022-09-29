FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is proclaiming October Library Month in recognition of the Fort St. John Public Library’s contribution to the city and surrounding area.

Library month is an annual celebration held every October to celebrate the role of libraries in the lives of Canadians, originally designated by the Canadian Federation of Library Associations.

The Fort St. John Library’s Children’s Services and Program Coordinator Alisa Lurie presented in council on Monday afternoon about the variety of ways the library helps residents succeed.

Libraries, Lurie said, are about more than books and are “centres for learning, fun, and free thought.”

The FSJ Public Library also provides equitable access to information, ideas, and works of imagination. It helps people improve literacy, stay connected, and provide opportunities, according to the city’s proclamation.

Lurie also discussed the library’s strategic plan for the next three years, which includes a focus on making the library a diverse and welcoming space, developing innovative programs, increasing its community profile, and continuing to improve library services.

The plan, according to the letter from the delegation, also must operate within existing limitations—including the library’s physical space as the smallest physical library per capita in the province.

Despite this, the letter read, “we are certain that good things are on the horizon.”