FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Break out your dice and roll for initiative – the Fort St. John Public Library is looking host games of Dungeons and Dragons this summer and is asking anyone interested in being a Dungeon Master to put their name forward.

Alisa Lurie, library program co-ordinator, says the games are meant for kids and youth this go-around, with a mid-August launch date in mind. It’s the first time D&D will have been hosted at the library since before the pandemic.

“We’re getting a lot of feedback that people want to have them and play again,” said Lurie. “It’s something that we want to start offering again, it’s a really great way to get folks together and be immersed in a roleplaying environment.”

For those not in the know, D&D is a pen and paper roleplaying game that was first popularized in the 1980s, with players creating fantasy worlds they play through by making choices and rolling dice for various checks – whether it’s combat, detective skills, casting spells, animal handling, or dealing with mythical beasts.

Lurie says the popularity of D&D has surged in recent years thanks to pop culture, especially through television shows such as Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“A lot of people are curious about it and so this is definitely a beginner-friendly event that we’re planning,” she said.

Lurie says the games were a hit when the library first had them, noting previous program co-ordinator Morgan Churchill was a big fan of RPGs and spearheaded starting D&D games for the library. And while these upcoming sessions are aimed at kids, if there’s enough interest, the library will look at putting on the games for adults.

Anyone interested in volunteering their time can call Lurie the library at 250-785-3731, or email programs@fsjpl.ca.