FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC is offering free rides for those heading to the polls in Fort St. John on Saturday.

BC Transit announced Wednesday that the organization, along with many local governments, will be offering free transit to select municipalities across the province on election day.

Free transit was offered in Dawson Creek for advancing voting opportunities over the last few weeks. However, Fort St. John is the only city in the Peace offering free transit service on October 15th.

In addition to the opportunity to vote on October 15th, there has already been one advance voting day where 415 ballots were cast in Fort St. John and additional advance voting opportunities on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are three candidates for mayor in Fort St. John in the upcoming election, Lilia Hansen, Shannon Stange and Steven Labossiere.

The 10 candidates looking to fill the six seats on council are Sarah MacDougall, Jim Lequiere, Gord Klassen, Lyle Goldie, Amy Cox, Gary Patara, Byron Stewart, Trevor Bolin, Tony Zabinsky and Morgan Robinson.

All voting locations:

Fort St. John voting locations:

Fort St. John Seniors Hall, 10908 100th Street, Fort St. John (Oct. 12th and 15th)

Peace Villa Care Centre, 8407 112th Avenue, Fort St. John (Oct. 13th, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Peace Lutheran Apartments, 9812, 112th Avenue, Fort St. John (Oct. 13th, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Fort St. John Hospital, 8407 112th Avenue, Fort St. John (Oct. 15th, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Peace River Regional District voting locations:

Chetwynd District Office, 5400 Hospital Road, Chetwynd (Oct. 12th and Oct. 15th)

Pouce Coupe Community Centre, 5010 52nd Avenue, Pouce Coupe (Oct. 12th and Oct. 15th)

Ovintiv Events Centre, #1 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek (Oct. 12th and Oct. 15th)

Taylor Community Hall, 9896 Cherry Avenue, Taylor (Oct. 2th and Oct. 15th)

Tumbler Ridge Town Hall, 305 Iles Way, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 12th)

Buick Creek Community Hall, 15288 Rodeo Road, Buick (Oct. 15th)

Cecil Lake Recreation Commission/Hall, 4864 Cecil Lake Road, Cecil Lake (Oct. 15th)

Clearview Arena, 13772 223 Road, Goodlow (Oct. 15th)

Charlie Lake Elementary School, 123655 Charlie Lake Frontage Road, Charlie Lake (Oct. 15th)

Cutbank Hall, 13514 Highway 52, Arras (Oct. 15th)

Doe River Community Hall, 3816 Rolla Road, Doe River (Oct. 15th)

Kelly Lake Community Hall, 107 Kelly Lake Road, Kelly Lake (Oct. 15th)

McLeod Elementary School/Hall 8025 265 Road, Groundbirch (Oct. 15th)

Moberly Community Hall, 6494 Lakeshore Drive, Moberly Lake (Oct. 15)

Montney Community Hall, 12401 256 Road, Montney (Oct. 15th)

Prespatou Elementary/Secondary School, 22113 Triad Road, Prespatou (Oct. 15th)

Tate Creek Community Centre, 15439 Old Edmonton Highway, Tomslake (Oct. 15th)

Tumbler Ridge Community Centre, 340 Front Street, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 15th)

Wonowon Elementary School, 19211 Petrocan Subdivision, Wonowon (Oct. 15th)

Dawson Creek voting locations:

Upper Lobby, Ovintiv Events Centre, #1, 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek (Oct. 12th and 15th)

Rotary Manor Senior Citizens’ Home, 1121 90th Avenue, Dawson Creek (Oct. 15th)

Dawson Creek and District Hospital, 11100 13th Street, Dawson Creek (Oct. 15th, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Heritage Heights Senior Citizens’ Complex, #122 11335 17st Street (Oct. 15th, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Tumbler Ridge voting locations:

District of Tumbler Ridge Office, 305 Iles Way, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 12th)

District of Tumbler Ridge Community Centre, 340 Front Street, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 15th)

Chetwynd voting locations:

District of Chetwynd Office, 5400 Hospital Road, Chetwynd (Oct. 12th and 15th)

Hudson’s Hope voting locations:

Hudson’s Hope Community Hall, 10310 Kyllo Street, Hudson’s Hope (Oct. 15th)

Pouce Coupe voting locations:

Pouce Coupe Community Centre, 5010 52nd Avenue, Pouce Coupe (Oct. 15th)

Taylor voting locations:

Taylor Community Hall, 9896 Cherry Avenue West, Taylor (Oct. 15th)