Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Club holds 21st annual Rodeo Roundup

WONOWON, B.C. — The Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Club hosted its 21st annual Rodeo Roundup last weekend, celebrating ranching culture with community members.
Vice president of the rodeo club, Jeffery Metecheah, says it was a successful event that saw participants from across the province.
The three-day event took place from August 18th to August 20th at Halfway River First Nation Arena, featuring barrel racing, bull riding, steer wrestling, junior events, and mini-bronc riding.
The event saw over 150 participants over the weekend.
“The objective of organizing this rodeo is to engage the community members with traditional sports and create an environment of fun where everyone enjoys together,” said Metecheah.
Metecheah says he was excited to see the young contestants compete at the rodeo, adding that “mini bronc riding was the event’s highlight.”
The most satisfying thing about the Halfway Rodeo Roundup, according to Metecheah, is that it is an open rodeo that allows the young kids to take center stage and be the event’s main attraction.
“They experienced what it is like to be a cowboy or cowgirl on the radio circuit, feel the adventure with the best mini bucking stock,” said Metecheah.
Sky Hunter, Halfway River Rodeo club director, says the event is about making memories. He believes the rodeo’s goal is to celebrate the ranching history of Indigenous communities and bring the best ranchers to the rodeo circuit.
The bull riding event was a roaring success, and the crowd was actively involved with participants, he said.
Hunter feels the best part of the rodeo is to see the kids enjoying and having fun with horses, and says the relaxed environment allows children to learn how to ride broncs safely.
“The idea is to give these kids an opportunity to experience the thrill and skills of rodeo and make them competitive for the future,” said Hunter.
He added that he was thankful to everyone who worked to make this event a success and thanked sponsors.
2023 Average/Buckle Winners:
- Bareback: Jared Marshall
- Open Breakaway: Rylie Bondaroff
- Saddle Bronc: Brady Annett
- Tie Down Roping: Nate Siemens
- Ranch Bronc: Logan Trask
- Steer Wrestling: Nate Siemens
- Cow Riding: Nate Siemens
- Team Roping: Korbin Mills and Tyler Pederson
- Bull Riding: Auzyn Corr
- 12&Under Barrel Racing: Leslie Gallamore
- 15 & Under Barel Racing: Piper Jaye Atkings
- 15 & Under Breakaway Roping: Jason Nelson
- 12 & Under Steers: Austin Jocequin
- 16 & Under Steers: Pecos Moore
- 12 & Under Mini Buckers: Severin Hohmann
