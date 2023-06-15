Local cowgirl crowned Miss BC High School Rodeo Queen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local cowgirl Cali Schippmann was crowned Miss BC High School Rodeo Queen in Quesnel last Sunday.
According to the 15-year-old, she competed against three other girls at the BC High School Rodeo Provincial finals in categories such as modelling, prepared speech, impromptu questions, horsemanship, appearance, and personality.
“It all depends on how many categories you win and how many points you have in the end,” said Schippmann.
The Fort St. John resident won in the appearance, prepared speech, and personality categories.
“There was also a written test section of the pageant, and I won in that as well.”
Schippman spent a lot of hours after school writing essays on different topics in order to compete in provincials.
“I had to write an essay introducing myself,” said Schippmann. “There was also an essay on why I think the duties I would have as rodeo queen are important.”
The duties of a rodeo queen include promoting and educating the public on the subject of rodeo, maintaining a good attitude, and leading by example.
“{It includes] being out in the public, helping where I can, showing up to events, and representing the association,” said Schippmann.
Schippman advises young, aspiring rodeo queens to work hard and never feel discouraged.
“There will be tricky moments, but everything’s going to get better,” said Schippmann.
“It’s hard at first, but it’ll get easier. It always does.”
Next up, Schippmann will head to Gillette, Wyoming, to compete in Nationals at the end of July.
