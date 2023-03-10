BC Hydro releases more information on Site C reservoir

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has released more information concerning what steps must be finished before the Site C reservoir can be filled and how long the filling will take.
In a recent construction bulletin, BC Hydro revealed that the reservoir could be filled once the dam is completed and fit for service, the Highway 29 realignment had been completed, and the diversion tunnels had been converted.
The majority of the Highway 29 realignment has been completed, with the latest update being the completion of the Halfway River bridge.
BC Hydro also said a final sweep to remove debris and vegetation from the area would need to be done, and engagement with Indigenous groups would continue throughout the process.
Once these steps have been completed, BC Hydro said it could begin the process of filling the reservoir as early as this fall.
The process of filling the reservoir will take four months at a varying rate of 0.3 to two meters per day. Once completed, the reservoir will be approximately three times wider than the Peace River.
The deepest parts of the reservoir will be approximately 52 meters near the dam, with shallower areas around Hudson’s Hope being 18 meters.
BC Hydro has been working on other areas in anticipation of the reservoir filling, including the recent completion of fish spawning shoals at areas like Maurice Creek.
BC Hydro’s latest construction bulletin can be read below:
