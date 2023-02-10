Last bridge in Highway 29 realignment complete

Construction on the last bridge in the Highway 29 realignment project has come to an end, according to BC Hydro.
February 10, 2023
A snowy highway with a large bridge.
The new bridge over Halfway River along Highway 29. (BC Hydro)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —  Construction on the last bridge in the Highway 29 realignment project has come to an end, according to BC Hydro.

The completion of the bridge was announced on Site C’s Twitter on February 10th. 

The utility said the final segment of the highway around the Halfway River Bridge will open in the next few days.

Construction on the Halfway River Bridge began in 2018 as part of the realignment of Highway 29 to account for the filling of Site C’s reservoir. 

The Halfway River Bridge was the largest of the five bridges constructed for the process, and at one kilometre, it is the longest bridge to be built in the process. 

The other bridges at Farrell Creek, Dry Creek, and Lynx Creek were opened in the fall of 2022, and the bridge at Cache Creek was opened in December 2022

According to BC Hydro, the filling of the Site C reservoir will widen the Peace River by two-to-three times and could happen as early as 2023

For more information on BC Hydro’s Highway 29 realignment, visit their website.  

