HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — BC Hydro recently hit another milestone in its Highway 29 realignment project with the opening of the Cache Creek bridge.

The nearly 600-metre bridge opened earlier this month after being under construction since 2019.

There are seven areas where realignment is needed for the road to avoid the reservoir that the Site C dam will eventually create. These areas are Cache Creek East, Cache Creek West, Dry Creek, Farrell Creek, Farrell Creek East, Halfway River and Lynx Creek

According to BC Hydro, realigning each of these segments includes geotechnical, environmental and archeological studies, geotechnical stabilization works and moving electrical and phone lines to accommodate the new highway’s construction.

The Farrell Creek bridge also opened to traffic back in October 2022.

Spencer Hall

Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology's Radio Arts & Entertainment program.