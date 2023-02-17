Fish spawning site at Maurice Creek finished

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The fish spawning shoal at Maurice Creek, as part of the Site C dam project, is now complete.
According to BC Hydro, the site is located on the southern bank of the Peace River near the junction of Maurice Creek, approximately five kilometres downstream from the Peace Canyon dam.
The area is one of eight fish habitat enhancement sites covered by Site C’s Fisheries and Aquatic Habitat Management Plan. These enhancements are being done to help support and enhance fish habitats and populations as the Peace River changes with the filling of the reservoir.
BC Hydro said the objective of the enhancements at Maurice Creek, near Hudson’s Hope, is to add approximately 3.5 hectares of shoal habitat for spawning rainbow trout and mountain whitefish.
“As well, the enhancement includes clusters of boulders and large woody debris that provide complex feeding and refuge habitat for fish,” said BC Hydro.
The design of the spawning shoal at Maurice Creek was created with “extensive biological and engineering assessment,” according to Bc Hydro. The enhancements are designed to withstand a number of future conditions, including, predicted weather, water depth, and waves.
BC Hydro also noted that it is required by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to monitor and report on the effectiveness of the enhancements.
If the project fails to maintain or increase the fish population in the Maurice Creek area, BC Hydro said it would collaborate with local Indigenous groups and DFO to assess additional enhancements to the habitats.
For more information about Site C’s Fish and Aquatic programs, visit their website.
