Sakamoto Agency signs Kyle McKearney

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Canadian music agency has just added Fort St. John’s Kyle McKearney to its roster.
McKearney shared his excitement on Facebook, saying he’s elated about joining Sakamoto Agency with Paul Biro as his agent.
“I’ve always admired the work Sakamoto does, and I’m proud to join the family,” McKearney said.
Sakamoto also expressed excitement about the signing, with his agent raving about how McKearney has engaged with the country music scene and the Americana, roots, and folk markets.
“We have collectively been fans of Kyle’s for some time, and our team felt that working with an artist possessing such talent, uniqueness, and depth was too good an opportunity to pass up,” said Biro.
“We are excited to work with both Kyle’s creativity and Jeff’s (Ojeda) management skills and could not be more pleased to welcome them into the Sakamoto Agency family.”
The singer-songwriter from the Fort St. John area is now based in Alberta but visited the area a number of times last year, including for the Halfway River Rodeo and Fredfest.
McKearney placed second in Alberta Music’s Project Wild last year and won the Songwriter of the Year award for his song Each and Every Day at the YYC Music Awards in Calgary in September.
So far this year, he earned a Canadian Country Music Association award nomination and has been nominated for three Country Music Alberta awards.
Since he began, he’s shared the stage with The Black Crowes, Kip Moore, Our Lady Peace and Dean Brody. McKearney has also now racked up over a million global streams.
His second album, A Traveler’s Lament, comes out on March 31st, but fans have already had a taste with singles Mercy, River Rain and Grandfather already streaming.
Fans can pre-save Traveler’s Lament online before it drops at the end of the month.
