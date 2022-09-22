FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John-born Kyle McKearney recently won the Songwriter of the Year award for his song “Each and Every Day” at the YYC Music Awards in Calgary.

McKearney was also nominated for the Country Recording of the Year award and said he did not expect to win the songwriter award.

“I thought that I had a better shot in the other category and not a great shot in the songwriting category. So it was an unprepared speech, I will say that, but it went well,” said McKearney.

“Being recognized as a songwriter feels wonderful.”

McKearney says he got the inspiration for “Each and Every Day” after a tough time in his career.

“I was at a point in my life where I was just considering stopping doing music,” he said.

“Just a whole bunch of things fell through and kind of went south, and it was hard.”

Following those occurrences, he accepted an offer to play guitar on the We Will Rock You North American tour, a musical comedy featuring many of Queen’s songs.

“Just to kind of getaway, to just be a side man and not have to worry about the responsibilities that come with being an artist,” he explained.

“I just wanted to be home when I was on that tour. I just missed my family and my wife and son.”

He says “Each and Every Day” was born from the experience of being away from his family on a six-month tour.

“Being away for so long and just what was important once all the smoke was gone and all the excitement about a career,” he said.

“And what was actually at the roots of what I wanted to be doing.”

McKearney played at both FredFest and the Energetic County Fair this summer in Fort St. John.

He had high praises for the Energetic County Fair, which he says was a lot of fun.

“I was really proud of Dale for being able to put something on like that,” he said.

“The calibre of artists that came to the city all at once — it was a big deal.”

McKearney adds that he’s known Plourde since he was a kid, as Plourde used to play drums with his dad.

He says Plourde let him open on Thursday night with The Washboard Union, as he was playing in Calgary on Friday and Saturday.

He says he also loves FredFest and the McCrae family.

“I grew up with those boys, and their venue is one of the most beautiful venues I’ve ever seen,” McKearney said.

Next up for Mckearney, besides more tour dates, is a single called “Mercy,” which he says is coming out in later October, and his second album will be dropping in February.