HALFWAY RIVER, B.C. – Anyone who took in the Halfway River Valley Rodeo’s 20th anniversary earlier this month must have known they were in cowboy country based on the excitement from fans in attendance.

The vice president of the Halfway River Rodeo Club, Jeffery Metecheah, says the event keeps on getting better and better every year.

“It was a lot of fun to see everyone come out and support our local event. We have some excellent riders and good bucking stock,” said Metecheah.

Halfway River Rodeo had a wide range of events for everyone to watch, from bull riding to bareback, barrel races, and roping.

The winners in all events were from BC, with riders from Chetwynd, Rose Valley, and Pouce Coupe. See results here.

Fort St. John’s Clayton Lepine won the Ranch Bronc competition, Bianca Rogers won the Junior Barrels, and Colton Crook got first in the Saddle Bronc division.

Quesnel product, Steve Holman took away $3250 in cold cash in the ever-popular bull riding division.

Event organizer and registrar Lynn Peck says the rodeo’s future is in good hands based on the young riders that participated this year.

“This year, the community came out and involved the youngsters. There were a lot of new riders, which means the event will live on,” said Peck.

There was a kid and family gymkhana on Friday. Gymkhana consists of speed pattern racing and timed games for riders on horses.

For the first time, two out of the six kids who participated in Gymkhana were locals.

At the junior open rodeos on Saturday and Sunday, Maverick Studley, 14, was the only youngster to enter the junior bull riding division.

Arlee Newshoom from Cecil Lake turned 14 on Sunday during the rodeo while taking third in Jr. Barrel Racing.

A wide array of food stands and vendors were on hand, and the weather was near perfect for rodeoing.

Local artists Kyle McKearney and the band Sweet Water entertained at the dance Saturday night. The crowd boot scooted and boogied long into the night.

This event was the perfect precursor to the PBR Bull Riding event on September 10th and Halfway River Cultural Days on September 11th, 2022.

“Come on out for both days. I’m happy I can watch the rodeo all day Saturday and then participate in cultural days on Sunday,” said Peck.

“We usually host them at the same time, and you end up missing so much. This way, you can enjoy them both.”

The Professional Bull Riding has a cash prize of $10,000 and will feature some of Halfways own bucking stock from Sky Hunter Buckers. They’re some of the best bucking stock in Canada and have been featured several times at the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

On Sunday, Halfway River Culture Days will take place with events like a hand game tournament, jigging, bingo and a talent show.