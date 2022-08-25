WONOWON, BC – The third annual Halfway Valley Futurity, Derby and Classic kicks off at the Halfway First Nation Rodeo Grounds on September 9th and 10th.

The weekend will include $10 thousand added bull riding.

According to Halfway First Nation Rodeo Club vice president, Jeff Metecheah, the event will be the largest added American Bull Bucking Incorporation (ABBI) Canada event to date.

ABBI is the official DNA registry for bucking bulls. The incorperation documents the bloodlines of the most influential and well-known bucking bulls in the world.

“We’re all cowboys and ranchers here. So, it’s something that’s a pretty big deal for us,” said Metecheah.

Saturday the 10th is Canada Culture Day, celebrating Indigenous culture in rodeo. Metecheah said there will be different cultural activities, bingo, beer gardens and a feast to end the day.

“It’s just a natural fit for us to have our third Bull Riders Canada event and then add the Culture Day to it in a place where we’re still connected to the land and the ranching,” said Metecheah. “It’s just the best of both worlds, I think.”

Information and a schedule of events can be found on the Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Club Facebook page.