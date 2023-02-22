Kyle McKearney nominated for three Country Music Alberta awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s Kyle McKearney has been nominated for three Country Music Alberta awards.
McKearney is up for Roots Artist of the Year, Fans’ Choice Award and Visual Creatives of the Year with Jeff Ojeda, Chris Doi and Chris Cavill.
McKearney said he is excited about the nominations but is even more stoked to see his musician friends.
“It’s tough to get together a lot of the time because everyone’s playing,” McKearney said.
“You’re playing here, they’re playing there. It’s hard to see your friends who are artists. So these award shows are great for that.”
McKearney said the Fan’s Choice Award is a crowd participation and fan engagement award.
“It’s cool, it’s like a voting kind of thing, and it gets pretty fun,” McKearney said.
“I feel blessed to be nominated for any award. I feel lots of gratitude, and I feel lucky to be doing what I’m doing and just got to try and appreciate things while they’re going well.”
The Visual Creatives of the Year award goes to the visual creative or design team who have created an “exceptional body” of artwork, such as album packaging, single art, merchandise, tour posters, and websites, according to the Country Music Awards rules and regulations.
The Country Music Alberta awards are being held on April 2nd at the Gray Eagle Resort in Calgary.
Besides the award show, McKearney said he has a busy year planned.
“Lots of plans laid out for the year, lots to look forward to and lots of plans to do this year, lots of live shows,” McKearney added.
Just before Valentine’s Day, McKearney shared a music video of his song Whispering Pines featuring his wife, Sarah.
McKearney will also play with Dan Davidson at the Starlite Room in Edmonton on Saturday.
