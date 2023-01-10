

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers came into their first game of the new year hungry for a win and, despite outshooting the Valleyview Jets 38-34, were robbed of a victory in a shootout.

The Jets made the trip to Fort St. John last Saturday to face off against the Flyers in the North Peace Arena and scored the first goal of the game about eight minutes into the first period. Then, Flyers’ captain Adam Horst tied the game on the powerplay, with assists from Jared Loewen and Cayle Bell.

The Jets scored the only goal in the second period, but the Flyers outshot them 12-8. The two teams headed into the second intermission with the Jets ahead 2-1.

The Flyers weren’t discouraged by their scoreless second period. Liam Mavin tied the game six minutes into the third period with assists from Todd Gunther and Jared Winkel.

About five minutes later, with the help of Gary Loewen and Geoff Dick, Alex Nimmo scored his team’s third goal, bringing the score up to 3-2 for the Flyers.

The Jets answered twenty seconds later, tying the game and forcing it into overtime.

Overtime was scoreless for both teams, forcing a shootout, where the Jets managed to take the game.

Flyers’ assistant coach Craig Faulkner was pleased with his team’s performance.

“I liked our pushback early on in the third period,” said Faulkner.

“Obviously, there’s some work to be done on our shootout opportunities going forward. But, overall, the guys stuck to our game plan, we just weren’t able to get the last one.”

The Flyers will face off against the Spirit River Rangers on Saturday at home in the North Peace Arena. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

Prior to the January 14th game, a banner will be hung in honour of ex-Flyer Paul Leriger, and his jersey number 16 will be posthumously retired.

