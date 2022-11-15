FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers announced the dates for three upcoming special events taking place at their home games in the North Peace Arena.

On Saturday, December 10th, the Flyers will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss in support of the Salvation Army during their game against the Spirit River Rangers.

On December 17th, the Flyers will host Gary Reeder Night.

Before the puck drops against the Grande Prairie Athletics, the Flyers will honour Reeder for his decades of service to the team.

January 14th of next year is the Flyers’ Paul Leriger Night. The Flyers will posthumously retire jersey number 16 to recognize Leriger’s contributions to the team.

This event will take place prior to the Flyers’ game against the Spirit River Rangers.

The Flyers are off to a rough start this season after suffering another loss last weekend.

Although they outshot their opponent 43-32, the Flyers came out of the game against the Fahler Pirates with a 6-3 loss.

The Flyers have a bye weekend next Friday and Saturday but will meet the Pirates again in Fahler on November 25th.

The Flyers’ next home game is November 26th against the Grande Prairie Athletics. The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:30 p.m.

