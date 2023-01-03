KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Northern B.C. lottery winners received a total of $58.4 million in 2022.

Winners in the northeast region include Dawson Creek’s Judy McConnell and Charlie Lake’s William Boutilier.

“BCLC is proud to generate revenue for the province of B.C., which supports things we all rely on, like healthcare, education and community programs,” said Pat Davis, BCLC president and CEO.

“We’re generating win-wins for the great good, and today we’re celebrating the 9.3 million winning tickets sold in Northern B.C. in 2022.”

A total of 10 grand prize-winning tickets, valued at $500,000 or more, were sold in the north.

Provincially, over $802 million was won through lottery tickets.

In 2021 and 2022, BCLC reportedly delivered $1.3 billion in net income to the province of B.C., which distributed the money to benefit British Columbians.

To learn more about where the money goes, visit BCLC’s website.

