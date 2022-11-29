CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — A Charlie Lake resident is half a million dollars richer after double-checking his Lotto Max ticket.

William Boutilier won the extra prize of $500,000 from the November 18th Lotto Max draw after checking his ticket with the retailer and a phone app.

“A coworker mentioned someone may not show up at work because someone won in Fort St. John,” Boutilier said.

“That’s when I checked my ticket on the ‘Lotto!’ app and found out I won.”

He was reportedly most excited to share the news with his wife, who didn’t believe him initially.

Boutilier said he will spend the winnings celebrating with his family and saving some for his sons.

“I am speechless and overwhelmed. This win makes life financially less stressful and will set my boys up for the future,” he said.

Boutilier purchased and validated his winning ticket at the Q Mart on 100th Avenue in Fort St. John.

So far in 2022, lottery players in the province have redeemed more than $41 million in winnings from the extra and more than $165 million from Lotta Max, with draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets can be purchased at lottery retailers or online at playnow.com.

