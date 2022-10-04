DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A Dawson Creek woman recently won a $500,000 prize on the August 29th Daily Grand draw and will be treating her family to a vacation in Hawaii.

Judy McConnell was at the Dawson Co-op Bar on 8th Street when she won the prize money.

“It said the ticket was a winner when the clerk checked it,” she said.

“I had to call my husband to tell him… I was in disbelief!”

Her husband also didn’t believe her at first, she said.

According to a release from BCLC, McConnell is a local business owner and loves it.

Besides the family vacation, she reportedly is going to continue enjoying her life, just a bit more comfortably now.

“It’s exhilarating… I feel nervous, lost and all kinds of words. Oh my goodness, it’s exciting,” she added.

BCLC says more than $6 million in winnings from Daily Grand have been redeemed in 2022, which is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays.

BCLC would like to remind players to “play for fun, not to make money.”