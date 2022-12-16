DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — After a fatal motor vehicle incident on Highway 2, police are looking for help identifying the Freightliner involved.

On December 15th, at 5:42 p.m. Dawson Creek RCMP received a call of a head-on collision on Highway 2 near the Dawson Creek Airport road.

Upon attending the scene, the detachment said officers located a GMC pickup truck extensively damaged and a semi-truck that remained at the scene.

A male occupant was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Truck involved in fatal MVI. (Supplied)

Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a white B-train Freightliner tractor-trailer with a tarped load of plywood, possibly heading east towards Alberta.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-787-3700.

