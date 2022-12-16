Give the Gift of Local News!

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — After a fatal motor vehicle incident on Highway 2, police are looking for help identifying the Freightliner involved.

On December 15th, at 5:42 p.m. Dawson Creek RCMP received a call of a head-on collision on Highway 2 near the Dawson Creek Airport road.

Upon attending the scene, the detachment said officers located a GMC pickup truck extensively damaged and a semi-truck that remained at the scene.

A male occupant was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Truck involved in fatal MVI. (Supplied)
Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a white B-train Freightliner tractor-trailer with a tarped load of plywood, possibly heading east towards Alberta.

Truck involved in fatal MVI. (Supplied)
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-787-3700.

