

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.— Dawson Creek RCMP have released more information on a semi-truck involved in a fatal crash on Highway 2 on Thursday.

Police have released an additional photo of the white B-train International ProStar.

The vehicle of interest appears to have a red “H” on the driver’s side door and the number “1557” in black on the driver’s side front hood.

The trailer could possibly be a Doepker Super B and was hauling a tarped load of plywood.

On Friday, police asked the public for help locating the driver of the semi-truck after receiving a call about a head-on collision on Highway 2 near the Dawson Creek Airport road the day before.

Upon attending the incident on Thursday, officers found a semi-truck and an extensively damaged GMC pickup truck.

A male occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On December 15th, the vehicle of interest was travelling eastbound near the Dawson Creek Airport on Highway 2 between approximately 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (MST), possibly heading toward Alberta.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700.

