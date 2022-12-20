DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A semi-truck suspected to be involved in a motor vehicle incident in Dawson Creek on December 16th has been located.

The white B-train International ProStar was reportedly located over 1,000 kilometres away from Dawson Creek by Saskatoon police.

RCMP seized the vehicle and moved it to a secure facility for further investigation.

The vehicle is suspected of being involved in the fatal motor vehicle incident that occurred on Highway 2 near Airport Road in Dawson Creek.

The Dawson Creek RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the vehicle.

