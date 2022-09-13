KELLY LAKE, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) continues to progress with suppression work and a planned ignition operation on the Bearhole Lake wildfire.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the approximately 400-hectare ignition operation is underway on the fire’s north flank, as conditions are favourable.

This operation will reportedly use a combination of aerial and hand-ignition to bring the fire to control lines that have already been established by heavy equipment.

Crews will also be stationed along this guard for support with hand-ignitions and to attend to any spotting across the line that may occur.

Helicopters will also provide water to cool the edges of the wildfire, according to BCWS.

Additionally, ongoing direct attack by ground crews, helicopters and heavy equipment is reportedly progressing well, and this work will continue over the coming days.

(BC Wildfire Service)

There are currently 103 firefighters, ten helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment on this wildfire.

The evacuation alert in Kelly Lake for the fire was rescinded on Monday afternoon.

For the latest updates on forest fires in the B.C. Peace click here.