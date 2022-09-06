KELLY LAKE, B.C. — Tuesday afternoon, the B.C. Wildfire Service started an ignition operation on the south flank of the Bearhole Lake wildfire.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, this operation is being supported by ground crews and aerial bucketing support.

This ignition operation is reportedly critical to secure the southwest corner of the fire before winds shift later in the week.

BCWS says smoke may be more visible to neighbouring communities during this time.

The latest update from the service states that good progress is being made and is expecting conditions to remain favourable to complete the entire operation on Tuesday.

The 5,846-hectare fire has caused Highway 52 to close between Boot Lake and Red Willow.

The evacuation order for the community of Kelly Lake that was issued Sunday remains in place.

