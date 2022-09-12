DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The evacuation alert in Kelly Lake for the Bearhole Lake Wildfire was rescinded on Monday afternoon.

The alert was four kilometres west of the Alberta border and stretched five kilometres north and five kilometres south of the community of Kelly Lake.

The same area was put on evacuation order on September 4th. That evacuation order was dropped back to an evacuation alert on September 8th.

The Peace River Regional District, which issued and rescinded these alerts, asks Kelly Lake residents to watch for more information in case the Bearhole Lake Wildfire’s situation should change. 

Residents can sign up for North East BC alerts to be warned of any developments, the regional district says.

Grace Giesbrecht

grace@energeticcity.ca

Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.