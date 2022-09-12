DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The evacuation alert in Kelly Lake for the Bearhole Lake Wildfire was rescinded on Monday afternoon.

The alert was four kilometres west of the Alberta border and stretched five kilometres north and five kilometres south of the community of Kelly Lake.

The same area was put on evacuation order on September 4th. That evacuation order was dropped back to an evacuation alert on September 8th.

The Peace River Regional District, which issued and rescinded these alerts, asks Kelly Lake residents to watch for more information in case the Bearhole Lake Wildfire’s situation should change.

Residents can sign up for North East BC alerts to be warned of any developments, the regional district says.