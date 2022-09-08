HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Though structure protection crews are at work in the District of Hudson’s Hope, the Battleship Mountain wildfire is not expected to reach that point.

Battleship Complex Incident Commander Scott Rennick says structure protection assets are in the community “in case the worst comes,” which isn’t expected at this time.

However, Rennick says dryer conditions beginning today and going at least through the weekend will not help their efforts directly around the fire.

The weather is expected to be hotter than average in the area. The Weather Network says it will be between 20-26 degrees Celsius all weekend.

Rennick adds that there will be low relative humidity and, in combination with the westerly winds, it is not the best case scenario for firefighters.

Rennick says they have been building fire guards by Willison Lake in the past 36 hours, which should be completed today.

Additionally, crews are attempting to get heavy equipment to the west flank, but a bridge required for this is only rated for light trucks and trailers. Rennick says they are working with industry partners to “essentially repair” the bridge.

There are also helicopters in the area, buying time for crews to initiate a large-scale ignition operation along the southwest flank in order to bring the fire to control lines.

Rennick worries that it will push towards the northeast if they don’t bring the fire to them on their terms.

The ignition operation may begin tomorrow or Saturday; Rennick says this depends on weather conditions.

Thursday, crews are working on getting equipment in place for the ignition operation.

The full update from Rennick and Sarah Hall can be viewed below:

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 76 firefighters, 28 structure protection personnel, and 13 pieces of heavy equipment are working on the Battleship Mountain wildfire.

Additionally, 12 helicopters are being shared in the Battleship Complex, which includes the Battleship Mountain fire, the Dinosaur Lake fire, the Hasler Flats fire and the Moberly River fire.

The Battleship Complex team reports the fire as approximately 13,224 hectares.

There is still an evacuation order in the direct vicinity of the wildfire and an alert in the Hudson’s Hope area.