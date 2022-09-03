HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order for an area west of Hudson’s Hope and the District of Hudson’s Hope is under an evacuation alert due to the Battleship Mountain and Carbon Lake area.

In the last 24 hours, the wildfire has grown from 4500ha to 8000ha.

The BC Wildfire Service has recommended the evacuation order for one region and the evacuation alert for another area due to the current and expected fire growth over the next 72hrs, which is expected to reach over the Eastside of Battleship Mountain as a result of the current rate of spread (15m/minute), 30km winds, and the fire behavior.

Winds are expected to reach up to 70km/hour on Sunday, September 4, which could increase fire spread to 30m/minute.

Should this occur, there is an increased risk that the Johnson Creek FSR could become impassable and limit the ability for people to evacuate safely.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for the following areas within Electoral Area E:

North shore of Williston Lake

Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40km Johnson FSR)

Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek

West to approximately 10km West of Peck Creek

North to Williston Lake

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Battleship Mountain & Carbon Lake Area due to immediate danger to life, safety, and health due to wildfire.

Map of the area under an evacuation order.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Follow the Johnson Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) East to Highway 29 and continue to a safe location.

Please visit prrd.bc.ca and bcwildfire.ca regularly for current information.

If you need transportation assistance from the area, advise the person providing this notice or call 1-800-670-7773.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close all windows and doors.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, cell & charger and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Evacuation ORDER #1 Sept 3 2022

Evacuation Alert

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Peace River Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and the District of Hudson’s Hope has issued an evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire Service has recommended an evacuation alert as a result of the Battleship Mountain wildfire (G72150). The wildfire is anticipated to reach over the Eastside of Battleship Mountain as a result of the current rate of spread (15m/minute), 30km winds, and the fire behaviour.

On top of the District of Hudson’s Hope being under an evacuation alert, the PRRD has also issued an alert for the following areas:

Twelve Mile Rd, Dunley Rd, Eagle Heights Dr, & Aspen Ridge Dr.

Beryl Prairie Rd. & Haagsman St

Farrell Creek Rd., Simonsen Ave, & Lahagarte Rd.

East of Johnson Creek FSR at 40km until Highway 29 and North until Hudson’s Hope from the Johnson Creek FSR along Highway 29.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separ

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents, cell phone & charger and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you including pet care items (leash, carrier, food) and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. If transportation assistance is needed, call 1-800-670-7773.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor prrd.bc.ca and Emergency Info BC for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres and hours of operation.

View the full alert here: Evacuation ALERT #2 – September 3 2022