HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope and Hudson’s Hope Fire Rescue continue to monitor the growing Battleship Mountain wildfire, and the district remains on an evacuation alert.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire is now 13,224 hectares large, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

A release from the District of Hudson’s Hope says the fire continues to show aggressive behaviour.

The winds in the region, in combination with the dry and warm weather, will reportedly continue to add to the fire’s growth.

The winds did change today, so Hudson’s Hope residents can expect to see smoke settle into the town throughout the next 24 hours.

B.C. Wildfire Service has begun building a guard around the Battleship Mountain Wildfire.

The ground crews, along with helicopter support, are working on the edges of the fire to contain it. The district adds that this is not yet complete, and the fire continues to grow.

Emergency Operations Center staff and Hudson’s Hope Fire Rescue continue working with a structural protection specialist to prepare buildings in the event of a shift in the fire’s direction.

The release states patrols are being organized for the 12 Mile Road area.

Additionally, Structural Protection Crews will be seen in the Beryl Prairie area conducting site assessments and preplanning for structures. Crews will also be seen in and around the downtown area conducting structural assessments.

The district would like to add that crews may leave coloured flagging tape on properties or at the end of driveways and ask residents not to remove it as it is a critical part of the assessment process.

As the district remains on evacuation alert, it recommends residents have a “Grab and Go Bag” in case an order to evacuate is issued.

The district also recommends taking the bag with them if residents leave the area in case an order is issued when they are out of town.