FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After providing medical care to patients for 24 years, Dr. Glen Hamill has announced his retirement from the Fort St. John Family Practice Associates Clinic.

“I would like to thank my patients for the trust you have placed in me and express how grateful I am to have been able to provide medical care for you over the last 24 years,” Dr. Hamill in a letter to his patients.

Dr. Hannah Galeazzi is currently finishing up her residency in Fort St. John and will be joining the practice on August 15th, taking over for Dr. Hamill.

Dr. Galeazzi will be working with Dr. Courtney Boyer, who has shared a practice with Dr. Hamill since last fall.

“I feel very confident that you will be well cared for by both physicians going forward and thank you again for letting me be a part of your medical care,” said Dr. Hamill.

Last September, Dr. Boyer joined the clinic alongside Dr. Dennis Zhang and Dr. Huria Zafar.

The clinic announced in March that a new physician would be taking over after the departure of Dr. James Wilkie and Dr. Kalun Boudreau.

The doctors said they were leaving the clinic on June 30th “to pursue other medical interests within the community.”

Dr. Retnam Sandhu will care for the duo’s patients starting August 15th.