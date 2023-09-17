Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Our New Marketing Consultant

Welcome to the next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
I just wanted to take a minute to introduce our new Marketing Consultant: Taylar Mayo!
Taylar leads our relationships with businesses in Fort St John and the surrounding area. To fund local news, we partner with these businesses to advertise on our site and help them with other digital marketing like Google Search or Social Media Management. These connections help fuel our journalism and are how we are able to keep local news alive.
If you see Taylar out and about, make sure to say hi! If you’re a business owner and want to learn more about extending your business’ reach or connect more with the community, make sure to email her at taylar@energeticcity.ca
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of September 10 to 16, 2023:
- Armed Forces Vehicles: were travelling along Highway 97 and other northern routes as members were heading to their home units after helping with wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
- Court Report: the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from September 5th to 8th.
- Shots Fired in Dawson Creek: led to a police pursuit and an individual being transported to a Vancouver hospital.
