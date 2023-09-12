Shots fired in Dawson Creek sparks police pursuit, victim hospitalized

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A shooting in Dawson Creek on Saturday led to a police pursuit and an individual being transported to a Vancouver hospital.
Dawson Creek RCMP said they received a call of shots fired between two vehicles in the area of 88th Street and 98th Avenue shortly after midnight.
The driver of one of the vehicles pulled into the detachment’s parking lot shortly after and also called 911, saying a passenger in their vehicle had been shot. They then drove to the hospital, where officers met the vehicle’s occupants.
Additional details surrounding the shooting are unknown while the incident is under investigation.
Police located the suspect vehicle a short time later, initiating a pursuit toward Fort St. John. A spike belt was eventually deployed near the Taylor Bridge, and the vehicle came to a stop.
The passenger, who owned the vehicle, surrendered to police while the driver ran into a nearby forested area.
The vehicle’s driver was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of police dog services.
According to RCMP, both suspects in the vehicle were transported back to the detachment, and the driver was released on driving-related charges.
The victim was transported to a Vancouver hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dawson Creek RCMP asks anyone with dashcam footage of the event, the time leading up to the event or the interaction on the Taylor Bridge to contact the detachment at 250-784-3700.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page