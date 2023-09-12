Court Report: September 5th to 8th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from September 5th to 8th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, September 6th sentencing:
Marcy Lea Ann Fuhrer (born 1986)
Fuhrer was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention for an incident in Fort St. John on May 15th, 2021. She was fined $575, including a victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Nolin Ray Seely (born 1979)
Seely was charged with causing a fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Fort St. John on September 25th, 2022. He was sentenced to a $300, 12-month recognizance after an allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $300.
James Kenneth Henry Thompson (born 1993)
Thompson was found guilty of five counts of theft of $5,000 or under, two counts of breach of undertaking, breach of release order, and break and enter and committing an indictable offence for incidents in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek from November 2022 to June 2023. He was sentenced to jail time served, 60 days in jail and a one-year probation order.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, September 7th sentencing:
Christopher Derick Trevor Fraser (born 1979)
Fraser was charged with causing a fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Baldonnel on November 18th, 2022. He was sentenced to a $500, 12-month recognizance after an allegation.
Philip Clayton Testawitch (born 1988)
Testawitch was found guilty of two counts of theft of $5,000 or under for an incident in May and June 2023 in Fort St. John and Terrace. He was sentenced to jail time served, a one-year probation order and 21 days in jail.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, September 8th sentencing:
Robert Eric Girbav (born 1987)
Girbav was found guilty of possession of property obtained by crime, breach of undertaking, three counts of breach of release order, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and three counts of driving while prohibited or with his licence suspended.
The incidents occurred in Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe and Abbotsford from January 2022 to June 2023. He was sentenced to 39 days in jail, jail time served, 12 months probation and victim surcharges totalling $300.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, September 6th sentencing:
Ashley Michelle Groebmair (born 1976)
Groebmair was found guilty of theft of $5,000 or under for an incident in Dawson Creek on August 9th, 2022. She was sentenced to a conditional discharge and a six-month probation order. A conditional discharge means the record won’t show a conviction if a person meets the conditions the judge sets.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, September 8th sentencing:
Jesse Neil Jones (born 2004)
Jones was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention for an incident on April 6th, 2022, in Dawson Creek. He was given fines totalling $1,300, including a victim surcharge.
Janna Kathleen Logan (born 2000)
Logan was found guilty of two counts of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for incidents on December 26th and 27th, 2022, in Dawson Creek. She was sentenced to a $500, six-month recognizance after an allegation.
Keith Dale Turrell (born 1985)
Turrell was found guilty of theft of $5,000 or under for an incident on May 30th, 2022, in Dawson Creek. He was sentenced to jail time served and a three-month probation order.
