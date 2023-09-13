Canadian Armed Forces members, vehicles may be seen on Highway 97 until Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and vehicles may be seen on various forest service roads and northern B.C. highways, including Highway 97, until September 15th.
According to a public service announcement from the National Defence, the CAF is conducting a road move from northern B.C. after performing Type III firefighting support tasks, which began on August 28th. Type III firefighting support tasks include turnover, mopping-up, and hotspot dousing.
CAF members currently deployed in the Prince George Fire Centre, located at Manson Creek and Vanderhoof, started to return to their home units on Tuesday, with the last members expected to leave the area on Friday.
CAF members and vehicles, including large green fleet trucks, may also be seen on the Yellowhead, Cariboo, and Trans-Canada Highways.
The road move will not pose a risk to local populations or infrastructure and will strictly follow road and vehicle safety standards accordingly.
The provincial government submitted a Request for Federal Assitance (RFA) in aid of wildfires plaguing the province that was approved by the ministers of Public Safety and National Defence on August 25th.
