NRRM issues evacuation alert for northeast corner of Fort Nelson fire zone

FORT NELSON, B.C.— The Nothern Rockies Regional Municipality issued an evacuation alert for the northeast corner of the Fort Nelson fire zone Sunday afternoon.
In a release, the municipality said it issued the alert because of multiple wildfires in the area causing a potential danger to life safety, adding that the alert is meant to prepare residents to evacuate their properties if necessary.
The evacuation alert area starts at kilometre 52 of the Sierra Yoyo Desan Road (or SYD Road) and is bounded by:
- The North West Territories border in the north;
- The Alberta border in the east;
- The Peace River Regional District border in the south;
- A line generally following longitude 122.4.
The municipality said those in the evacuation alert area should take the following precautions:
- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area in case an Evacuation Order is called while separated.
- Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.
- Prepare to move disabled persons, children, and neighbours if assistance is needed.
- Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).
- Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.
- Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence if possible. If an evacuation order is issued, Reception Centres will be opened if required.
- Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.
- Monitor news sources for information on evacuation orders and the location of Reception Centres.
For the latest information on evacuation alerts and orders, visit the municipality’s website.
