Wildfire sparked southwest of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A wildfire that was sparked southwest of Dawson Creek near Radar Lake is already under control.
The fire, suspected to be human-caused, was discovered Thursday just after 2 p.m. and is 0.009 hectares in size.
The Donnie Creek wildfire was removed as a wildfire of note a couple of weeks ago, though it is still an out-of-control wildfire of 583,153 hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is approximately 41,883.2 hectares, and the evacuation alert has been rescinded.
The campfire ban for the Prince George Fire Centre was lifted on August 11th.
The Prince George Fire Centre has 53 active wildfires, and there are 374 across the province.
According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the focus has been on the fires in southern B.C., with crews from across the province and Canada assisting.
On Friday, A state of emergency was declared in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000, as threatening wildfires prompt officials to issue evacuation orders in parts of British Columbia’s Okanagan.
Evacuation orders have been expanded as 143 properties in the Bartley Road area and 620 properties in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna are asked to leave due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
With files from the Canadian Press.
