The latest news on the wildfires in British Columbia

KELOWNA, B.C. — A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000, as threatening wildfires prompt officials to issue evacuation orders in parts of British Columbia’s Okanagan.
Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):
6:42 a.m.
Environment Canada says a special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Valley and parts of Interior B.C.
It says strong, gusty winds shifting from the southwest to northwest bring with them a risk of thunderstorms and dry lightning in the Okanagan Valley.
It says there is a possibility for worsening wildfire conditions, new fire starts, risk of breaking tree branches, and challenging boating conditions.
—
6:21 a.m.
The City of Kelowna, in the Okanagan Valley in the southern interior of British Columbia, has declared a state of emergency.
Firefighters are responding to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Evacuation orders have been expanded as 143 properties in the Bartley Road area and 620 properties in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna are asked to leave due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Firefighters have reported loss of structures in West Kelowna, and say a full assessment of the areas affected will be undertaken in the morning.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.
The Canadian Press
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.