Wray breezes through Baldonnel Time Trial

August 4, 2023
Wray finished with the fastest time on August 3rd, clocking in at 23:25 (Blizzard Bicycle Club, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Prolific cyclist Nigel Wray with the Blizzard Bicycle Club breezed through the 16-kilometre Baldonnel Time Trial circuit on Thursday evening.

During the club’s weekly time trial on August 3rd, Wray came in first with a time of 23:25, followed by Calvin McCracken, who finished nearly five minutes later at 28:21.

Third place went to Pat Ferris, who finished exactly one minute after McCracken at 29:21.

Next, members will compete in the club’s eight-kilometre Bear Flats Hillclimb Race, which kicks off on Sunday, August 6th, at 2 p.m.

More information about the club and upcoming races can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page. 

