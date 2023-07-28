Wray comes out on top at Baldonnel Time Trial

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Blizzard Bicycle Club hit the pavement on Thursday for its weekly Baldonnel Time Trial, where Nigel Wray came out on top — again.
Wray finished the circuit in first place at 23:19, just two seconds before Ray Avanthay, who clocked in at 23:21. Calvin McCracken took third place at 29:13.
The Blizzard cyclists will take a two-day break before getting up at the crack of dawn on Sunday to meet at Mile 54 and cruise out to Hudson’s Hope and back on the newly realigned, cyclist-friendly Highway 29.
More information about the club and upcoming races can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page.