Wray comes out on top at Baldonnel Time Trial

By Sports July 28, 2023 1 minute of reading
Wray is the champion of the Baldonnel Time Trial. ( Blizzard Bicycle Club, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Blizzard Bicycle Club hit the pavement on Thursday for its weekly Baldonnel Time Trial, where Nigel Wray came out on top — again. 

Wray finished the circuit in first place at 23:19, just two seconds before Ray Avanthay, who clocked in at 23:21. Calvin McCracken took third place at 29:13. 

The Blizzard cyclists will take a two-day break before getting up at the crack of dawn on Sunday to meet at Mile 54 and cruise out to Hudson’s Hope and back on the newly realigned, cyclist-friendly Highway 29.

More information about the club and upcoming races can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page. 

