VIDEO: Highway 29 realignment reaches completion

By Video News July 21, 2023 1 minute of reading

 
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Construction on the Highway 29 realignment program is officially complete. 

Funded by BC Hydro as part of the Site C project and delivered by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the program realigned approximately six segments across 30 kilometres of the highway and constructed five new bridges along the Peace River.

