Summer Events: Camping, Gold Panning, Racing, and More

August long weekend is flying toward us and getting out camping before the end of summer is a definite must. Whether you enjoy staying in your RV, getting adventurous with water sports, or have an affinity for backcountry camping, the Peace region has loads to offer!
Liard River Hot Spring Park
Known for its natural hot springs, Liard River is an amazing place to spend your vacation. The boreal forest and warm water wetlands create a unique and stunning setting. The view harmonized with the relaxing tranquillity of the hot springs provides a relaxing detox from your regular life. Camping can be $26 per night which is a steal for all the amenities that you will have access to which include drinking water, the hot springs, compost toilets, the playground, and day-use areas. The campgrounds are an easy ten or so-minute walk from the hot springs and are made possible and much drier by the boardwalk that stretches over the wetlands. From this boardwalk, patrons can view wildlife as big as moose and as small as the sturdy little fish living in the warm water. The hot springs have well-maintained change rooms and storage cubbies for your convenience. Liard hot springs are definitely a great place to check out this summer.
Beatton Park Campground
Charlie Lake has had a few rough years dealing with blue-green algae but this year there have been almost no blooms! Make sure to get out while this luck holds out. One of the best places to camp on this gorgeous local lake is Beatton Park Campground. With 39 vehicle-accessible sites, this is the perfect place to unwind. The nightly rate is $20 per party and campsites can be reserved in advance. With a playground, day-use area, and double boat launch, this is the place to go for a fun weekend getaway.
Gwillim Lake Campground
Set in the foothills of the rocky mountains, Gwillim Lake is known for its relaxing forest scenery. This lake is great for swimming, water sports, and kayaking. On dry land hiking, biking and rock climbing are popular. While out and about, be vigilant as bears and moose have been known to frequent the area. The campground includes a day-use area, boat launch, and a dock making this a great place to bring the boat and the kids.
Events Happening August 4-6, 2023
- Print Artists North Exhibit Opening Night | Fort St John | August 4
- Gamer Lounge | Fort St John | August 4
- Teen Drop-In | Fort St John | August 4
- The Chris Goodwin Band | Dawson Creek | August 4
- World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships | Taylor | August 4-6
- IMCA Modified Invitational | Taylor | August 4-6
- Wild Women Grow Festival | Hudson’s Hope | August 5-6
- Crystal Bracelet Making | Fort Nelson | August 6
