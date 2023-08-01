Print Artists North Summer Exhibition opens Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The latest exhibit to be featured at Peace Gallery North, titled Print Artists North, opens to residents this Friday.
The installation follows Interrupting a Portrait by local artist Samantha Wigglesworth.
Running from August 4th to August 26th, the exhibit will feature works from prolific print artists Alain Costaz and Victoria Edgarr.
Costaz is a visual artist and art instructor in Victoria, B.C., where he teaches painting, drawing and printmaking at the Victoria College of Art.
Costaz has given courses for the Canadian Federation of Artists in Fort St. John and specializes in two and three-dimensional pieces that combine multiple art forms such as drawing, collage, and painting.
According to his website, Costaz focuses on the human form in his pieces, exploring identity and “emotional and physical landscapes.”
Edgarr is a Canadian artist and printmaker whose pieces take an interdisciplinary approach. Her works often include “pictures, words
actions, and installation.”
Edgarr says her work “connects the personal with collective histories and mythologies” to create both “visually and conceptually layered narratives.”
“Investigating the depth and resonance of my cultural ancestors gives me a perspective on what is lost when cultures are destroyed,” Edgarr said on her website.
Aside from their upcoming exhibit at Peace Gallery North, Edgarr and Costaz have previously collaborated on an exhibit titled “Walking Together,” which was displayed at The Chapel Gallery in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. The exhibit featured works encapsulating the pair’s experiences after they completed a 40-day walk through northern Spain.
The opening reception for Print Artists North will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, August 4th, at Peace Gallery North.