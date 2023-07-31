IMCA Modified Invitational kicks off this Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. — The IMCA Modified Invitational kicks off at the Taylor Speedway this Friday.
The event will feature three nights of stock car racing, along with races in the IMCA Modified, Sports and Bombers, Mini Stock, and Mini Sprint categories.
The racing event will run from August 5th to August 6th, with stock car racing at 7 p.m. each night, and mini sprint racing at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $10 dollars for adults, $5 dollars for seniors and students, and free for kids five and under.
More information about the event can be found on the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.