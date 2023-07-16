Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Meta blocks Moose FM from Instagram

Welcome to the next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
It seems to have started — Meta is blocking some users from accessing Moose FM on Instagram after the Online New Acts, also know as Bill C-18, passed in June.
Although, we didn’t think our content would get banned for a few months, it seems to have happened to some users.
Only some people will now see the message that the account has been blocked. Other users won’t notice any change. Over the next few months, we expect everyone to see the same message as Meta works to implement this across their platforms.
It’s not just us that will be affected. Every news source and radio station in Canada will be removed.
If you want to know what’s happening in your community, you can’t rely on Meta (Facebook and Instagram). You must visit our websites, download mobile apps, or join newsletters.
Moose FM and Energeticcity will continue to closely monitor the situation surrounding Bill C-18 and inform Peace region residents of any new information that is released.
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of July 9 to 15, 2023:
- Local vet enters sentence hearing on sexual offence charges: A local veterinarian’s sentencing hearing began Monday morning after he pleaded guilty to three sexual offence related charges last year.
- GoFundMe started to help Fort St. John woman adapt home after severe surgery complications: A Fort St. John woman is raising money for a friend after they spent over seven months in the hospital due to severe complications that reportedly arose from surgery.
- Councillor asks for bylaw restricting encampments on public property: The City of Fort St. John will receive a recommendation from councillor Trevor Bolin to create a bylaw restricting tent use and homeless encampments on public property.
To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!