Moose FM Blocked on Instagram due to Bill C-18

Well, it’s started. Meta is blocking some users from accessing Moose FM on Instagram. Why is this happening? It’s all because of a new law passed in Canada called Bill C-18. This bill would force Meta and Google to pay for local news stories that are shared on their platforms.
Don’t let big tech and Bill C-18 control what you read and hear.
Donate now and support Energeticcity.ca. Fort St. John’s only independent media organization.
Google is still negotiating with the Federal Government, but Meta has said they will remove pages and accounts like Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca from Facebook and Instagram. Only some people will now see the message that the account has been blocked. Other users won’t notice any change. Over the next few months, we expect everyone to see the same message as Meta works to implement this across their platforms.
It’s not just us that will be affected. Every news source and radio station in Canada will be removed.
If you want to know what’s happening in your community, you can’t rely on Meta (Facebook and Instagram). You must visit our websites, download mobile apps, or join newsletters.
We have developed an app for both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca where you find local news, local podcasts, community events and fun contests.
Also, you can follow the Energeticcity.ca daily newsletter so that local news is delivered to your inbox every morning.
Join our newsletter using the block below. You can also sign up for our other newsletters here: energeticcity.ca/newsletters/. We also send out an email every week with community events and another about local politics.
What I find funny is the Meta algorithm has marked Moose FM as a place that shares news, but we don’t. We intentionally stopped sharing news stories on the radio station’s social media years ago to encourage people to follow our news site, Energeticcity.ca.
For Moose FM, being blocked on Facebook and Instagram won’t be the end of the world, but it will have a significant effect on our news website Energeticcity.ca.
How Meta and Google will affect our revenue
We rely on advertising revenue to fund what we do. Website visitors and advertising is how we pay our staff. Energeticcity.ca has the only full-time reporters left in Fort St. John. Everyone else has downsized their staff in the community.
Our advertising revenue will be reduced if we are removed from these platforms. We will be forced to make cuts. You can help prevent this by becoming a financial supporter of Energeticcity.ca. For $10 a month, you can support Energeticcity.ca and make sure that Bill C-18 and big tech don’t control what you get to read. Sign up here: energeticcity.ca/support-us/
Despite this challenge, with your help, we can continue to cover local news in Fort St. John and Northeast B.C. We have faced challenges in the past, and we know that with your support, we can overcome this.
Feel free to contact me if you have any questions. I can be reached at adam@moosefm.ca or by phone at 250-787-7100.
